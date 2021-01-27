Tiger Shroff is in awe of this 5-year-old fan from Ranchi; watch viral dance video

The tweet read: "On spot performance by this 5 y/o Rajdeep from Ranchi, He is the biggest jabra fan of @iTIGERSHROFF ..

His only dream is to get a call or msg from @iTIGERSHROFF on his birthday!

I request @iTIGERSHROFF to pls pls reply to this kid!

Rajdeep says -'Hi Tiger.'"

Responding to the post, Shroff wrote, "Hi Rajdeep... hope i get a chance to meet you someday soon! Great moves."