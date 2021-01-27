Tiger Shroff is in awe of this 5-year-old fan from Ranchi; watch viral dance video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's 5-year-old fan from Ranchi is currently breaking the internet with his powerful dance performance and has even left the actor impressed.
On Wednesday, the 'War' actor took to Twitter to reply to a tweet about a young fan named Rajdeep.
The tweet read: "On spot performance by this 5 y/o Rajdeep from Ranchi, He is the biggest jabra fan of @iTIGERSHROFF ..
His only dream is to get a call or msg from @iTIGERSHROFF on his birthday!
I request @iTIGERSHROFF to pls pls reply to this kid!
Rajdeep says -'Hi Tiger.'"
Responding to the post, Shroff wrote, "Hi Rajdeep... hope i get a chance to meet you someday soon! Great moves."
Tiger Shroff, who has struck a chord with the audience with his on-screen charm and versatility, has a huge fan following amongst all age groups across the globe and is admired the most by the children.
Earlier, a young fan from Germany had shared a poetry revealing his love for Tiger Shroff.
On the work front, Tiger is set to entertain his fans with his next three releases that will be released this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapat'.
Recently, the 'Baaghi' actor who made his debut with 'Unbelievable' released his second song - 'Casanova'.
With 'Casanova', the actor also donned the hat of a producer. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Qyuki and Tiger, the song has been composed by Avitesh.
