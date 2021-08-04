Tiger Shroff hits back at Ram Gopal Varma’s 2017 tweet about 'learning machoism' from dad Jackie Shroff

Arbaaz Khan's second season of Pinch is already making news, after the first two blazing episodes, get ready for some honest confessions by Gen-Z action star, Tiger Shroff. Tiger opened up few secrets, gave them back to his trollers and slew the episode with swag.

Shroff admitted that even before venturing into films he was trolled for his looks and there was a distasteful comparison with his father Jackie Shroff. However, Tiger revealed that he took all the heat in a positive way and that's what he suggests to youngsters, "If you're being trolled or bullied, it means that you have made an impact on the opposite person, and it doesn't have to be a negative thing."

While reacting to trollers with a smile Tiger revealed that in his childhood, he was actually more inclined towards football, "While growing up I wanted to be a footballer, I have a passion for football. But unfortunately, in our school apart from cricket, not any sport had that much hype."

Tiger further asserted that he wanted to represent the country with the sport, but he didn't get the chance to do it; and at the same time, he was getting many acting offers. Thus, he decided to adapt the sportsman principle into his acting profession. The actor believes that even his trollers give out some productive suggestions that help him to improve.

Right from the beginning, Tiger wanted to stand out from his father's shadow and wanted to create a different impression from Sr Shroff. "I always knew that I am different from dad, and I wanted to prove different from him."

Tiger even said that people perceived him to be just like his father, but they were shocked after watching his debut film's promos.

Even director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted Tiger to learn machoism from his father, to which Tiger said that, "No one can match up to Bhidhu, except Bhaijaan (Salman Khan)."