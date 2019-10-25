Tiger Shroff dancing to Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Le Gayi’ song from Dil To Pagal Hai is unmissable

One can’t deny the fact that Tiger Shroff is an impeccable dancer. With his action skills on the big screen, he has often showcased his dancing skills to the audience. He often likes to learn new dance routines and shares it with his fans. This time, he has learnt a new routine which is absolutely amazing.
On Friday, Tiger Shroff and his choreographers shared a video on Instagram of them grooving to the tunes of Karisma Kapoor’s song ‘Le Gayi’ song from Dil To Pagal Hai. The original song is synonymous with Karisma’s iconic performances and this ode to her is incredible. Giving the Bollywood dance number a modern twist, Tiger captioned the video, “Old is gold … loved this era and this song! Anddd love these Guy’s #choreography @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram.”
On the work front, Tiger Shroff is soaring high with the success of War which has hit the triple century mark at the box office. Tiger has already begun the shoot for Baaghi 3 which is set for March 2020 release.
