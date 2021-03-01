Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: The action star's best moments with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff was born on March 2, 1990 to Bollywood stars Jackie and Ayesha Shroff. The 'Baaghi' star has had an extremely successful stint in Bollywood thus far.

The action superstar's chemistry with sizzling Bollywood diva Disha Patani has gained a lot of attention in recent times. Tiger and Disha have always claimed that they are just "good friends", but gossip columns indicate otherwise.

The two stars have been spotted together on numerous occasions like dinner parties, film screenings, secret vacations and what not. Disha and Tiger first appeared together in the music video of 'Befikra'.

A while ago during a media interaction, Tiger claimed that Disha would be his dream girlfriend. "Kaash! She is a very beautiful girl, she's too good for me" the actor said while replying to the questions about their linkup.

The two stars have constantly denied all rumors about their relationship. They were last seen together in 'Baaghi 2'.

Here are some of the best moments between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.