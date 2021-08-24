'Tiger 3' BTS Pictures Leaked: Salman Khan poses with fans as he shoots with Katrina Kaif in Russia

Several photos and videos of superstar Salman Khan from the shoot of his upcoming film 'Tiger 3' have surfaced on social media platforms.

Last week, Salman and actress Katrina Kaif headed to Russia to shoot the international leg of the film.

The 45-day gruelling schedule, filled with breath-taking action sequences, will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least five international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

Now, fans of the actor have caught him shooting for the much-awaited film in Russia and several behind-the-scenes photos of Salman have been leaked online.

A fan posted a series of pictures from the sets of 'Tiger 3' in which Salman can be seen sporting a long brown beard as he shot for a car chase sequence. Another picture showed Salman posing with his Russian fans.

The photos also feature his nephew, Nirvaan, who is working with him for the film in some capacity.

Take a look at some photos and videos here:

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.

Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:44 PM IST