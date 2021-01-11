Tickled pink: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby girl

Mumbai: It's January 2021 and the secret's out - it's a baby girl that actor Anushka Sharma had been cradling in solitary splendour all this while. Her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the news with his fans on Monday: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes." Both mother and baby are healthy, he further informed.
Then came the loving sign-off: "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."
With the arrival of their baby, Kohli and Anushka have joined the list of celebrities who've had a 'coronial' baby.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced their 'good news' on social media in August, confirming that the new arrival would make their appearance in January 2021. The announcement had come with a picture of the couple on their respective Twitter and accounts, in which Sharma's baby bump was evident.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka had captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Twitter page.
Twitter India had recently unveiled that the tweet shared by Virushka was the most-liked one in 2020.
'Will the girl be named Sydney?' Tweeple predict baby's name
Fans were ecstatic to hear the news. After Virat shared the statement on social media, congratulatory messages began to pour in for the couple.
A section of Twitter decided to predict the name of the newborn and some even offered rather hilarious suggestions.
A user wrote: "Name could be irashka --vi(ira)t anu(shka)#ViratKohli."
"#ViratKohli hi congratulations & god bless you. 'ANUVI', if i could suggest a name, check the meaning.. a name so wonderful," read a tweet.
Another came up with a triple-barrelled idea: "What are the odds of #ViratKohli proposing the name - PuRiVi Kohli, in honour of Pujara, Rishabh and Vihari for today's iconic test match. Yeah, i am logging off."
