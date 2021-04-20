'Throwing your privileges in people’s faces': Shruti Haasan slams celebrities holidaying amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actress Shruti Haasan has slammed celebrities who have been busy vacationing while India is witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai', in a recent interview with The Quint, called out the insensitive behaviour of 'privileged' celebs and said, "Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more."

"I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces," she added.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Tiger Sroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor are among the others who recently jetted off to foreign locations amid the raging second wave of the novel coronavirus.