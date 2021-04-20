'Throwing your privileges in people’s faces': Shruti Haasan slams celebrities holidaying amid COVID-19 pandemic

Actress Shruti Haasan has slammed celebrities who have been busy vacationing while India is witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai', in a recent interview with The Quint, called out the insensitive behaviour of 'privileged' celebs and said, "Glad they had a great holiday, they deserved it. I did not personally feel it was a time to go maskless in a pool. It has been a tough time for everyone and for some people much more."
"I think gratitude and being thankful for privileges is what is most important to know versus throwing your privileges in people’s faces," she added.
For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Tiger Sroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor are among the others who recently jetted off to foreign locations amid the raging second wave of the novel coronavirus.
Talking about how she never took COVID-19 crisis lightly, Shruti said, "I was really thankful to go back to work. There were some teams which were extremely responsible and careful. And then there was “one” basically that wasn’t. And I never forgot that we are still in a pandemic. Now it is easy to say ‘oh we’re still in a pandemic’."
"But, I knew this three months ago. People thought that I was crazy, a psycho aunty yelling all the time. I was always on the edge about it and I don’t think many people appreciated it," she continued.
On the work front, Haasan is set to star in 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller 'Salaar.' The film, billed as a 'pan-India project, will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas.
'Salaar' is aiming to release in 2021.
