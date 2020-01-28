Throwback Tuesday: Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy video from her chubby days

The fresh face of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan is all set to win the audiences' hearts with her much-awaited rom-com 'Love Aaj Kal'. Sara is gearing up for the release of the Imtiyaz Ali directorial, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. The 22-year-old diva, who is busy promoting her upcoming film took some time out to share a throwback video of herself.
The two-film-old actress never fails to amuse fans with her goofy Instagram posts. Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday, took to the photo-sharing app to share a hilarious throwback video. The old video is from days before her weight-loss transformation.
A chubby Sara can be seen taking a video of herself and her friends as she pokes fun at them. The iconic track by Johnny Walker, ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ can be heard in the background.
Sara shared the video and wrote, "Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara 💁🏻♀️Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was 🤣😂😅Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit 🙌🏻👊🏻🦾🦿te, "
The 24-year-old diva who's a fitness lover and is often spotted outside her pilates class once weighed 90 kgs. Sara Ali Khan has had an incredible weight-loss journey and the 'Simba' actress has been quite vocal about her struggles. Sara in an interview had revealed that she had a hormonal disorder which made it difficult for her to lose weight.
On the work front, the trailer of 'Love Aaj Kal' is a flavoured mixture of comedy, heartbreak, punchy dialogues, and of course, the new chemistry of Kartik and Sara on screen. It promises to be a light hearted rom-com.
The movie, which is set to release on February 14, 2020, presents Kartik and Sara as Veer and Zoe.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.
