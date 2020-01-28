Throwback Tuesday: Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy video from her chubby days

The fresh face of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan is all set to win the audiences' hearts with her much-awaited rom-com 'Love Aaj Kal'. Sara is gearing up for the release of the Imtiyaz Ali directorial, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. The 22-year-old diva, who is busy promoting her upcoming film took some time out to share a throwback video of herself.

The two-film-old actress never fails to amuse fans with her goofy Instagram posts. Sara Ali Khan, on Tuesday, took to the photo-sharing app to share a hilarious throwback video. The old video is from days before her weight-loss transformation.

A chubby Sara can be seen taking a video of herself and her friends as she pokes fun at them. The iconic track by Johnny Walker, ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ can be heard in the background.

Sara shared the video and wrote, "Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara 💁🏻‍♀️Let’s make ‘light’ of what it was... Let’s also make it lighter than what it was 🤣😂😅Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit 🙌🏻👊🏻🦾🦿te, "