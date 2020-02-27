Throwback to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's spontaneous dance video on 'Dhoom Dhoom'

Abhishek Bacchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always been one of the most adorable couples in B-town, giving everyone major couple goals. Recently, a video of the cute couple dancing together is creating quite a buzz across the internet. Also considering that it is #ThrowbackThursday, this video can in no way be brushed aside.
In the video, Abhishek Bachchan was performing at an awards night. While dancing he came to the front in the audience and took Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with him on stage. The duo was then seen shaking a leg to the famous songs, 'Rong N Roll Soniye' from the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and 'Dhoom Dhoom' from the Aishwarya Rai-starrer Dhoom 2. The energy with which the couple was dancing is phenomenal and one can instantly notice their amazing chemistry.
While Jr. Bachchan can be seen sporting a dark orange shirt with a black shiny waistcoat, paired with a crisp black blazer; the gorgeous Ash can be seen flaunting a black dress, that is making her look nothing short of a diva. Take a look at the video:
Here are some heartwarming 'Throwback' pictures from Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram account:
Interestingly, the two worked together in several movies like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Ka Kaho (2003). However, rumours of their budding love only started after they met on the sets to shoot for the iconic song Kajre Re, for the movie Bunty aur Babli (2005). Subsequently, the two started falling for each other.
On the sets of the film Guru, Abhishek proposed to Ash, after which the duo got married in 2007.
On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu starrter, Manmarziyaan in 2018. His upcoming movie, 'Ludo', will be releasing in April this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)