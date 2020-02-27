Throwback to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's spontaneous dance video on 'Dhoom Dhoom'

Abhishek Bacchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always been one of the most adorable couples in B-town, giving everyone major couple goals. Recently, a video of the cute couple dancing together is creating quite a buzz across the internet. Also considering that it is #ThrowbackThursday, this video can in no way be brushed aside.

In the video, Abhishek Bachchan was performing at an awards night. While dancing he came to the front in the audience and took Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with him on stage. The duo was then seen shaking a leg to the famous songs, 'Rong N Roll Soniye' from the movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and 'Dhoom Dhoom' from the Aishwarya Rai-starrer Dhoom 2. The energy with which the couple was dancing is phenomenal and one can instantly notice their amazing chemistry.