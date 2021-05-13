Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted he was 'ashamed' of his fight with Salman Khan

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's feud, which stemmed from an incident that happened on the sets of 'Chalte Chalte', has been one of the most talked about brawls in Bollywood.

In 2008, when Shah Rukh attended Salman's then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif's birthday party, the 'Wanted' actor had allegedly taken jibes at him for not doing a cameo in 'Mai aur Mrs Khanna'.

SRK had clapped back at him for passing snide remarks about Salman's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai and things eventually turned so ugly that the two almost got into a physical fight.