Throwback Thursday: When Deepika Padukone refused to essay a chain-smoker onscreen

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, summoned actress Deepika Padukone among others for questioning.

Padukone has been summoned on Friday, a senior NCB official said.

As the internet is trying to unearth Deepika’s statements from the past, here’s one from 2010, when the leggy lass was filming for her film ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ alongside Farhan Akhtar.

According to reports, Padukone was on the verge of declining the role after the makers asked her to essay a chain-smoker onscreen.

However, in order to keep her onboard, producer Ritesh Sidhwani ordered nicotine-free cigarettes for Padukone.

A source quoted by Zee News said, “Deepika plays a very modern girl who smokes, Farhan advises her against it and eventually succeeds in getting her to quit smoking".

Back then it was reported that Padukone hates smoking, and the very thought of it made her tense.