Throwback Thursday: When Deepika Padukone refused to essay a chain-smoker onscreen

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, summoned actress Deepika Padukone among others for questioning.
Padukone has been summoned on Friday, a senior NCB official said.
As the internet is trying to unearth Deepika’s statements from the past, here’s one from 2010, when the leggy lass was filming for her film ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ alongside Farhan Akhtar.
According to reports, Padukone was on the verge of declining the role after the makers asked her to essay a chain-smoker onscreen.
However, in order to keep her onboard, producer Ritesh Sidhwani ordered nicotine-free cigarettes for Padukone.
A source quoted by Zee News said, “Deepika plays a very modern girl who smokes, Farhan advises her against it and eventually succeeds in getting her to quit smoking".
Back then it was reported that Padukone hates smoking, and the very thought of it made her tense.
The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked these `A-list' celebrities of the Mumbai film industry to "join the probe", he said.
Besides Padukone, actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned on September 26 while Rakul Preet Singh, Rajput's talent manager Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambata have been asked to appear today.
Earlier, Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, he said, adding she was exempted from appearance till Friday.
Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D', NCB sources said, adding that the agency wanted to find out who this person was.
The chats are dated to October 2017, and show Padukone asking for “maal” from K, after which the latter says she can ask “Amit” because he is “carrying.”
D then clarified that she wants “hash” and not “weed.”
The NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and use of drugs.
