Throwback Thursday: When 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star Malaika Arora was categorized as 'dark-skinned' in Bollywood

Over the years, Bollywood diva and social media sensation Malaika Arora has been winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances.
The girl who started her career as a model and TV presenter is now one of the most loved B-town dancers and a successful reality show judge. At 47, she is also one of the fittest and sexiest celebs in the film industry.
Whether it's just the way she walks or flips her hair, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star manages to add some glam to everything she does.
Malaika has also gone on to become a favourite with the troll brigade. Whether it's age-shaming her, or fussing over her fashion choices, netizens tend to leave nasty comments on her pictures on social media almost all the time. She has often been categorized for her skin colour as well.
A few years back, Malaika had said that she faced bias in the industry when she entered showbiz because of her dark skin tone.
"I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there," Malaika had said in an episode of Neha Dhupia's #NoFilterNeha.
On trolls, Malaika had revealed that she doesn't care about trolls and has no 'damn' to give. She added, "Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika will step in for Shilpa Shetty Kundra as a judge in Super Dancer 4. She will also be seen showing off their cooking skills in Star Vs Food.
Malaika was last seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. She also made a guest appearance in the Netflix web series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.
(With inputs from IANS)
