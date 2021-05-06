Throwback Thursday: When 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star Malaika Arora was categorized as 'dark-skinned' in Bollywood

Over the years, Bollywood diva and social media sensation Malaika Arora has been winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances.

The girl who started her career as a model and TV presenter is now one of the most loved B-town dancers and a successful reality show judge. At 47, she is also one of the fittest and sexiest celebs in the film industry.

Whether it's just the way she walks or flips her hair, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star manages to add some glam to everything she does.

Malaika has also gone on to become a favourite with the troll brigade. Whether it's age-shaming her, or fussing over her fashion choices, netizens tend to leave nasty comments on her pictures on social media almost all the time. She has often been categorized for her skin colour as well.

A few years back, Malaika had said that she faced bias in the industry when she entered showbiz because of her dark skin tone.