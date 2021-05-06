Throwback Thursday: When 'asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra got brutally trolled for smoking a cigarette

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who had earlier opened up about suffering from asthma, courted a controversy in 2019 after a picture of her smoking a cigarette went viral on the internet.
In the photograph, Priyanka was seen smoking a cigarette, while her mother Madhu Chopra and her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas enjoyed a cigar on a yacht ride.
After the picture made its way to the internet, the 'Quantico' actor was brutally trolled and called a 'hypocrite' for headlining anti-pollution campaigns.
In 2018, Priyanka had shared an ad campaign where she was seen talking about how asthma did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.
Before that, the actor had supported an anti-pollution campaign and urged people to not burst crackers during Diwali.
Netizens had also dug out Chopra's old tweet from 2010.
Check it out here:
This wasn't the first time Priyanka Chopra Jonas was called out for being a 'hypocrite'.
After pictures of her enjoying fireworks at her big fat wedding went viral in 2018, several netizens had reminded her of her anti-pollution campaign.
Meanwhile, here are a few reactions to her smoking picture:
One user tweeted: "So sweet - Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali."
Dear Indians please don't burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma," another wrote.
One person questioned on her being a role model.
The user wrote: "Thank you Priyanka Chopra for encouraging smoking. Present generation needs role models like you."
A user wrote: "Priyanka Chopra has asthma. Priyanka Chopra hates smokers. Priyanka Chopra campaigns against smoking. But Priyanka Chopra also smokes cigarette aise kaise chalega bauji (how will this work?) Priyanka Chopra."
