Throwback Thursday: When 'asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra got brutally trolled for smoking a cigarette

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who had earlier opened up about suffering from asthma, courted a controversy in 2019 after a picture of her smoking a cigarette went viral on the internet.

In the photograph, Priyanka was seen smoking a cigarette, while her mother Madhu Chopra and her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas enjoyed a cigar on a yacht ride.

After the picture made its way to the internet, the 'Quantico' actor was brutally trolled and called a 'hypocrite' for headlining anti-pollution campaigns.

In 2018, Priyanka had shared an ad campaign where she was seen talking about how asthma did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.