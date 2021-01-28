Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma admitted getting a 'lip job' citing she’s ‘not perfect'

In 2014, Bollywood actress-turned-producer Anushka Sharma came on Twitter to lay to rest the rumours about her lips.
The drastic change in her appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan’ was due to lot of factors put together and not just her lips.
She tweeted, “Lately there has been a LOT of talk about me in this particular episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’. Mainly regarding my lips. I am here to just convey what I have to say regarding the same. I am talking about it only because this story has taken a scary direction and things have been ‘blown out of proportion’ (pun intended).”
The ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ actress said that for a short while now she has been using a temporary lip enhancing tool and that along with make-up techniques is the reason why there may be a change in her lips’ appearance.
She said that she has by no means gone “under the knife” or undergone any kind of ‘plastic surgery’ or any intrusive procedure.
Sharma said that the decision was purely hers, which was done for the sake of her look in the film ‘Bombay Velvet’ – a period drama where she is portraying a jazz singer in the 1960’s – 70’s.
However, in 2016, told Vogue, “I have nothing to hide. So, when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to [for my role in Bombay Velvet]. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”
Off lately, the Anushka has been in the news after welcoming her first child with husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
The duo was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2020. Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.
Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.
