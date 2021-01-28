Throwback Thursday: When Anushka Sharma admitted getting a 'lip job' citing she’s ‘not perfect'

The ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ actress said that for a short while now she has been using a temporary lip enhancing tool and that along with make-up techniques is the reason why there may be a change in her lips’ appearance.

She said that she has by no means gone “under the knife” or undergone any kind of ‘plastic surgery’ or any intrusive procedure.

Sharma said that the decision was purely hers, which was done for the sake of her look in the film ‘Bombay Velvet’ – a period drama where she is portraying a jazz singer in the 1960’s – 70’s.

However, in 2016, told Vogue, “I have nothing to hide. So, when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to [for my role in Bombay Velvet]. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”

Off lately, the Anushka has been in the news after welcoming her first child with husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.