Throwback Thursday: Varun Dhawan skis like a pro in video from his Swiss vacay

You might remember that Varun Dhawan and ladylove Natasha Dalal rang in their New Year with a Swiss Holiday. We came across their photos from the snow-clad mountains, and they even caught up with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who were holidaying in the Alps as well. However, Varun was hiding something under his sleeves all these days.

Today, keeping up with the Throwback Thursday spirit, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself skiing, quite like a pro! His Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, who was also a part of the adventure, complained of being cut out of the video. "Ummm... you totally cut me out of this video," she wrote in the comments section. "il post ur contribution after few weeks haha," replied Varun. We got to check back his Instagram handle after a few weeks, just to find out if Jacqueline is a better skier than Varun!