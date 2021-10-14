Throwback Thursday: Sonam Kapoor shares adorable childhood photo; mom Sunita Kapoor has this to say

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Thursday treated her fans with an adorable childhood picture of herself.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Neerja' actress shared an adorable throwback picture of herself in which she could be seen posing cutely for the camera.

In the photo, the actress is seen donning a pastel blue dress with her hair styled in a fountain pony.

"Baby me was cute," she wrote along with the super cute photo. Take a look at her post here:

Moments after she shared the post, fans and industry colleagues flooded the comments section with adorable comments.

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Grow up sonam is cute and beautiful (sic)."

The post garnered more than a lakh likes within few hours of being shared.

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned actress, while her sister Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Sonam and Rhea run an apparel brand together called Rheson. Anil and Sunita Kapoor's youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 'Mirzya'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen in the film 'Blind'. The actress shot for the film in Scotland during the pandemic.

She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor' with Dulquer Salmaan. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on an OTT platform last year.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:19 PM IST