Throwback Thursday: Ranveer Singh proves 'all good in the hood' with this childhood photo

Ranveer Singh and the Instagram game is so on point. From shirtless photos to childhood moments, romantic moments with Deepika Padukone to onset shenanigans, the actor loves to share his life with his fans. While everyone is aware that he has a quirky sense of style, it seems like the actor was a star in the making since childhood.
The 83′ actor, on Thursday early morning, took to his Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture. In the photo, a toddler Ranveer posing in a red hooded tracksuit while posing alongside a photo of his elder sister Ritika Bhavnani. He captioned the picture as, “all good in the hood.”
On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Kabir Khan‘s directorial in which he is starring as Kapil Dev, titled ’83. The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.
