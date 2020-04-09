Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor sizzles in red bikini while Taimur, Saif Ali Khan bond over coconut water

On the occasion of Throwback Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan from their beach vacation. The 'Angrezi Medium' actress can be seen looking as ravishing as ever in a read bikini, while Taimur Ali Khan and Saif can be seen bonding over some coconut water.

Bebo has been making headlines for her social media posts ever since her much-awaited debut on the photo-sharing app. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her self-isolation period amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Kareena once again broke the internet by sharing a throwback picture from her foreign vacation. In the picture, Kareena, Saif and Taimur can be seen spending some quality family time at a beautiful beach. Kareena can be seen posing beside clear blue waters as she sizzles in a red hot bikini. Meanwhile, Tim Tim and Saif are a little too busy as the little munchkin tries to put a straw in his coconut water.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack"