Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor sizzles in red bikini while Taimur, Saif Ali Khan bond over coconut water

On the occasion of Throwback Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan from their beach vacation. The 'Angrezi Medium' actress can be seen looking as ravishing as ever in a read bikini, while Taimur Ali Khan and Saif can be seen bonding over some coconut water.
Bebo has been making headlines for her social media posts ever since her much-awaited debut on the photo-sharing app. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her self-isolation period amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Kareena once again broke the internet by sharing a throwback picture from her foreign vacation. In the picture, Kareena, Saif and Taimur can be seen spending some quality family time at a beautiful beach. Kareena can be seen posing beside clear blue waters as she sizzles in a red hot bikini. Meanwhile, Tim Tim and Saif are a little too busy as the little munchkin tries to put a straw in his coconut water.
Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack"
Earlier on Thursday, Kareena went down memory lane and reminisced shooting for "Veere Di Wedding", which will always be special for her as it marked the actress' comeback after she gave birth to her son, Taimur.
"One of my favourite films with the best girls...right after Tim was born," Kareena wrote on Instagram Story.
Directed by Shashank Ghosh, the film, which was released in 2018, is about the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.
It also features Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.
Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official remake of "Forrest Gump".
Inputs from IANS.
