Throwback Thursday: Anees Bazmee shares unseen pic with Ajay Devgn from the sets of Naam

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee and Ajay Devgn have shared a great rapport over the years. Ajay was Anees’ first hero when the latter directed Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. But they also worked together in another film called Naam which did not see a release in theatres.

On the occasion of Throwback Thursday, Anees Bazmee shared a candid moment from the sets of Naam. In the photo, he is seen giving directions before the scene. He also hopes that one day the film will be released. “This was taken in Switzerland, while shooting for an unreleased film ‘Naam’ with @ajaydevgn, #BhumikaChawla & @reddysameera. It was a suspense thriller jo aapko bohot pasand aati. Yahin ummeed karta hoon ki ek din yeh movie release ho aur aap sabko dekhne mile.”