Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture from his first ever magazine photo shoot

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a throwback picture reminiscing his first photo shoot for a film magazine.

The 77-year-old star took to Twitter and shared the throwback picture from his initial days in the industry. In the picture, he is seen sporting a green embroidered kurta while he smilingly poses for the camera.

The actor wrote in the post accompanying the picture, "My very first photo shoot for a film mag., - 'Star & Style' .. prodded & goaded to a very shy reticent and reluctant me, by famed most feared journalist of the times, Devyani Chaubal; obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project but Devyani thought so .."

Meanwhile, the 'Baghban' actor is practising self-isolation amid the coronavirus spread. He has also been associated with many public service announcements and has been spreading information about COVID-19 ever since India started its fight against the highly contagious virus.