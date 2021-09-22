'Thrilled to meet the heroes': Sara Ali Khan shares photo with Indian Army officers, pens gratitude-filled note

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir, recently shared several pictures of herself from the trip.

On Wednesday, Sara said that she was thrilled to meet Army officers there and also shared a photo with them.

In the picture, Sara can be seen posing with two Army men with the tricolour flying high in the backdrop.

The 'Kedarnath' actress thanked them for keeping India safe and penned a gratitude-filled note. "So thrilled to meet the heroes that make us feel us safe, secure and protected. Thank you for all that you do for us. Jai Hind," she wrote.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old actress also posted pictures from different places of worship and accompanied it with a caption that read, "Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. If there is a paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this. Sarv Dharm Sambhav.

She also went on a trek and one of her pictures featured a cute furry friend that seems to have joined her.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

A few weeks ago, Sara Ali Khan was holidaying in the Maldives and before that, she had been to Ladakh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in the cross-cultural love story, 'Atrangi Re'. A directorial venture of Aanand L Rai, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Kedarnath',has featured in films like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Coolie No 1'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:32 PM IST