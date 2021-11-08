'This will shut many people': Kangana Ranaut shares special message after receiving Padma Shri award; watch video

Hours after receiving the prestigious Padma Shri Award, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared a special video message and said she is 'humbled for the great honour'.

On Instagram, Kangana posted the video and said that she has always received love and respect from people and have been awarded a lot of times for her work as an actor. The actress further stated that today, she is happy that she has been rewarded for being a good citizen of the country.

In the video, Kangana also said that she had started her career at a young age and spoke against a lot of issues that gave rise to a lot of enemies for her.

Kangana concluded by saying, "People always ask why do I always speak up on controversial issues. Now, being honoured with the Padma Shri award is an answer to all those questions. This award will shut many people."

“Humbled for this great honour…Padmashri. Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents,” she captioned the video.

Kangana was conferred with the fourth-highest civilian award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday (November 8).

The ‘Thalaivii’ actress was given the award for portraying strong women-centric roles.

Veteran theatre, TV and film actress Sarita Joshi and singer Adnan Sami were also awarded the Padma Shri at the ceremony. Filmmaker Karan Johar and TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor were also honoured for their contribution to the field of performing arts.

Talking about being honoured with Padma Shri, Kangana Ranaut had said in 2020, "I'm humbled, and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

Kangana had recently received her fourth National Film Award as the Best Actress for her performances in 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Thalaivii', has shared the first look of her debut production venture 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

She will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:03 PM IST