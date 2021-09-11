'This was so...': Malaika Arora review's Arjun Kapoor's latest film 'Bhoot Police'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s ladylove and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora turned cheerleader as she reviewed his latest movie ‘Bhoot Police’.

Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They have been dating for years now and made their relationship official in 2019.

Both Malaika and Arjun don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Even though they have often shared glimpses of their bond via photos on Instagram, they have hardly talked about each other in public.

Malaika took to her Instagram stories after she finished watching ‘Bhoot Police’ and wrote, "OMGGGGG this was sooooo entertaining...Saifu @arjunkapoor @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam.”

On the other hand, the film's director Pavan Kirpalani said that Arjun brought such gravitas and heart to Chiraunji and has elevated the character beyond what was written.

'Bhoot Police' features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as the male leads. The duo is seen as ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer of evil spirit. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami Gautam) and Kanika (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents 'Bhoot Police', directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

Ever since his debut in 2012. Arjun has featured in many films such as '2 States', 'Ki &Ka', 'Half Girlfriend', 'Panipat' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', among many others.

As of today, the actor has a gamut of films in his kitty such as 'Ek Villain Returns' and the recently announced 'Kuttey'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam calls out media outlet after being snubbed in movie review headline

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:51 PM IST