This Valentine's Day, dine like 'He-Man' Dharmendra at his new farm to fork restaurant

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra may have taken a sabbatical from the screen, but like a typical Punjabi, he has made sure to turn his passion for food into a fulltime job.
The actor who is already the owner of the famous ‘Garam Dharam’ Dhaba in Haryana, has opened the doors for another restaurant at Karnal Highway.
Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle and shared the news with his fans. He wrote, “Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “ Garam Dharam Dhaba” now l’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “ He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me . Love you all...Your Dharam.”
The restaurant will focus on guilt-free indulgences, and guaranteed freshness with each bite. With nutritious produce and the mandatory Punjabi touch, He-Man will be serving lip-smacking delicacies with their plethora of hearty meals.
With the restaurant opening on Valentine’s Day, one can surely give it a try with their date or family and friends in this delicious abode of B-towns legend.
