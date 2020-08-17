This Twitter thread claims ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ is actually 'neo-leftist propaganda'

The IAF wrote a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the movie. The movie was released on streaming platform Netflix on August 12.

According to the official, the letter mentions "concerns related to the movie's portrayal of gender bias as an institutional work culture" at the IAF.

The movie is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Director Sharan Sharma told PTI "The advantage of being a first-time filmmaker is that you don't know too many things. You rely on your instincts. So whatever felt natural, we followed that. We did not design the tone. It came from Gunjan ma'am."

Citing the scene between Gunjan and her father Anup Saxena, he stated, "If you are honest in your work, you can never be dishonest with your country. Do you think Air Force needs people who shout 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'?"

Sharma, a cricket enthusiast, cited the example of Sachin Tendulkar, saying the master cricketer had best served the country by giving his best to the game.

Commenting on the letter by IAF, Gunjan said, "Whenever you are in any kind of environment, there are different kinds of individuals that make up that environment so when there is a major change happening, some of these individuals are ready to accept this change more readily than the others and some take more time to adjust to this change. What is really of importance here is - even though it took time for some individuals to change, those individuals did change, it did happen and in a very positive and right direction."

Saxena also clarified that officers in the IAF never differentiated between male and female trainees.

"Even when we started the flying training, the first lesson that was given to us as lady cadets or trainees was that the aircraft doesn't know and doesn't differentiate whether the person flying it is a male or a female. So the instructors told us that they are not going to differentiate whether it is a lady trainee or a male trainee and they are going to give us the same level of training and will also set the same standards for us and I think that is the reason that when I was performing any of my sorties, I was performing equally well," she said.

Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi, who served in the IAF with Gunjan Saxena in an open letter published on Outlook, wrote: "I myself served as a helicopter pilot and I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals."

In her letter, the retired IAF pilot slammed Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for 'peddling lies' and said that her fellow female officers are 'shocked and saddened' over the portrayal of sexism in the air force. Criticizing the 'penny dreadful' story and screenplay writers, she called the film 'monstrous'.

Namrita Chandi also gave a stern advice to actress Janhvi Kapoor and concluded the letter by saying, "Poor Jahnavi Kapoor, she must have come away with a poor and pathetic impression of us women. Lady, let me advice you, please, never again do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman. Stop showcasing Indian professional women and men in such poor light."