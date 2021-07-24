'This too shall pass my darling': Shamita Shetty comes out in support of sister Shilpa amid Raj Kundra's arrest

Actor Shamita Shetty has come forward in support of her sister Shilpa Shetty, whose much-awaited comeback movie 'Hungama 2', released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in porn films case.

Shamita took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of Shilpa's movie 'Hungama 2' and urged her fans and followers to watch it.

Sharing the poster, Shamita penned a heartfelt note for Shilpa and assured her that 'this too shall pass'.

"All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years. I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!... this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2 only on @disneyplushotstar @disneyplushotstarvip," Shamita captioned the post.