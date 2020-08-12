'This too shall pass': Maanayata requests Sanjay Dutt's fans to not fall prey to unwarranted rumours

Mumbai: Maanayata Dutt issued a statement on Wednesday requesting fans not to fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours over the health condition of her husband, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Dutt's health has been a matter of concern among his fans ever since trade analyst and industry insider Komal Nahta on Tuesday night tweeted the news that that actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Following Nahta's tweet, Maanayata has now issued a statement that reads: "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

"However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead," she added.

Ending the statement on a positive note, she said: "All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

Although Dutt or his family members haven't confirmed it yet, Nahta on Tuesday night wrote on his verified Twitter account: "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery."

On Saturday, Dutt had been hospitalised in Mumbai after he complained of chest discomfort and breathlessness. He was subsequently discharged. According to reports, the 61-year-old actor will fly to the US for treatment soon.