This star kid went undercover as a disco dancer

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' is slated to hit theatres on January 24. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi. The team of the dance-drama is currently on a promotional spree and was spotted at the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma' show.

The film 'Street Dancer 3D' has been making a lot of the buzz owing to the success of his previous dance-dramas 'ABCD' and 'ABCD 2'. The makers have increased the excitement by dropping the chartbusters 'Muqabla', 'Garmi' and the ultimate battle song of the movie - 'Illegal Weapon 2.0'.

On Thursday, Varun, Shraddha, Nora, Prabhu Deva, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and other members of the cast were spotted at the promotions of the movie.

Varun Dhawan looked unrecognizable in a blue outfit. The actor can be seen in a disco dancer avatar, wearing a flashy blue leather jacket and shoes. He's also wearing a wig, fake moustache and beard.