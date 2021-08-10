'This one is to sisterhood': Priyanka Chopra reveals she impulsively called Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', on Tuesday took to their respective social handles and expressed excitement over working for the film together.
The three leading ladies of Bollywood shared a fabulous picture from February 2020 in which they can be seen posing for the camera.
Along with the picture on Instagram, Katrina said that she loves Alia and Priyanka and it is always fun to be around them.
"This makes my heart smile. I just love these girls and being around each other is just too much fun always - combine that with a great script , awesome director, and a road trip and a 🎥 and the sky’s the limit," she captioned her post.
Priyanka also penned a long note and revealed that the three actors met in February 2020 just before the pandemic to discuss the project.
The global star also said that it took them three years to align their schedules and they somehow managed to do it.
Priyanka also said that she can’t wait to get on the road with Aloo (Alia) and Katty (Katrina).
"Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019. But it had to be the right one - different, cool, never been done before… I thought. The idea grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast. There are not enough Hindi movies that are female multi-starrers. This led to an impulsive phone call… to my 2 real friends about this idea that involved 3 on-screen girlfriends. A celebration of friendship we called it," Priyanka wrote.
"Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!! And here we are today… #JeeLeZaraa… it only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done," she added.
On the other hand, Alia wrote, "2 years ago 3 girls came together with 1 dream. There was only one place to go to make that dream come true; to 4 of the funnest dream-makers and storytellers in the business @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid And now, 50 Zoom calls later. Countless laughs later. With hearts full of love and excitement. Here we are."
Farhan Akhtar, who earlier entertained us with road trip films such as 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', has come on board to helm the upcoming movie.
The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.
The film is written by Farhan, Zoya and Reema.
It may be mentioned that Farhan is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Don 2'.
'Jee Le Zaraa' will go on floors in 2022 and will hit the big screens in 2023.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)