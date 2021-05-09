'This Mother's Day will have a new meaning for me with Veer in my life': Amrita Rao

It was in November 2020 when Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Ever since Amrita became a mom, needless to mention, her happiness knows no bounds.

The actress, who celebrates her first Mother's Day after giving birth to Veer, told the Free Press Journal in an exclusive interaction that this Mother's Day will be a special one.

"This one will have a completely new meaning for me personally with Veer in my life. There will be many Mother's Day celebrations but firsts are always special," she said.

She believes that every day is for mothers, however, she is all favour for such annual dates that commemorate either people, relationships, or even the country. "They make bonds stronger. Anmol and I have decided that we will take the time out to celebrate Mother's Day or Father's Day and even Friendship Day with Veer every year," the actress said.

When asked how has her life changed after becoming a mother, Amrita said, "Life changes the day you conceive a baby. You are not the command of your mind but that of the baby. You cannot even drink a glass of water when you want to. You can do things only when the baby lets you. Also, as a mother now, even if I leave Veer and go for a drive without him, I feel like I have left a part of me at home. It's not the same again when you know someone is so dependent on you."

Amrita also has a piece of advice for new mommies. She maintained that giving up on one's career is not the best thing to do after giving birth.

"Don't give up on your career... eventually, things get alined and fall into place, but taking that first step is important. My mom did not give up her career after I was born and that's the best thing she did. I take inspiration from my mom on how to balance a career along with being the best mom," the actress stated in a candid chat.

"My advice to working mothers would be that it's okay to be a working mother and not be guilty," she added.