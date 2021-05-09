'This Mother's Day will have a new meaning for me with Veer in my life': Amrita Rao

It was in November 2020 when Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Ever since Amrita became a mom, needless to mention, her happiness knows no bounds.
The actress, who celebrates her first Mother's Day after giving birth to Veer, told the Free Press Journal in an exclusive interaction that this Mother's Day will be a special one.
"This one will have a completely new meaning for me personally with Veer in my life. There will be many Mother's Day celebrations but firsts are always special," she said.
She believes that every day is for mothers, however, she is all favour for such annual dates that commemorate either people, relationships, or even the country. "They make bonds stronger. Anmol and I have decided that we will take the time out to celebrate Mother's Day or Father's Day and even Friendship Day with Veer every year," the actress said.
When asked how has her life changed after becoming a mother, Amrita said, "Life changes the day you conceive a baby. You are not the command of your mind but that of the baby. You cannot even drink a glass of water when you want to. You can do things only when the baby lets you. Also, as a mother now, even if I leave Veer and go for a drive without him, I feel like I have left a part of me at home. It's not the same again when you know someone is so dependent on you."
Amrita also has a piece of advice for new mommies. She maintained that giving up on one's career is not the best thing to do after giving birth.
"Don't give up on your career... eventually, things get alined and fall into place, but taking that first step is important. My mom did not give up her career after I was born and that's the best thing she did. I take inspiration from my mom on how to balance a career along with being the best mom," the actress stated in a candid chat.
"My advice to working mothers would be that it's okay to be a working mother and not be guilty," she added.
Further elaborating on one thing about motherhood that she has learnt from her mother, Amrita said, "My mother gave me whatever I wanted without putting any pre-conditions like I have to come first in the class or anything like that which majority of the parents do. I was never forced to study too. The best thing my mom did was after I passed the third grade, she told me that from that time onward, studying is my responsibility. That taught me to take up the onus."
The Main Hoon Na actress also said that this Mother's Day, she would like to urge everyone to take some time out to appreciate and help protect Mother Earth. "This Mother's Day, I want to urge all fellow Indians to pledge to make Mother India free from coronavirus. If each country pledges to do so with 100 percent support from its citizens then only shall the world eradicate this virus at the earliest."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amrita was last seen in the 2019 film Thackeray. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the role of Balasaheb Thackeray. In the film, Amrita was seen playing the role of Balasaheb's wife Meena Tai Thackeray.
