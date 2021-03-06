'This monkey doing sasta tamasha': Kangana reacts to Taapsee's dig at FM Sitharaman post I-T raid

Days after the Income Tax Department's raid on her Mumbai properties, actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and broke her silence on the allegations against her.

She wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."

Taapsee's dig at the FM comes after Sitharaman defended the income tax raids and said that the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now.