'This monkey doing sasta tamasha': Kangana reacts to Taapsee's dig at FM Sitharaman post I-T raid

Days after the Income Tax Department's raid on her Mumbai properties, actress Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and broke her silence on the allegations against her.
She wrote, “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before. 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister. P.S- “not so sasti” anymore."
Taapsee's dig at the FM comes after Sitharaman defended the income tax raids and said that the same persons were raided in 2013 as well, but no issue was made out then as it is being done now.
Now, attacking Taapsee for her statement against Sitharaman, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “But her alleged rapist ring master was raided in 2013, FM clearly referred to him, entire Phantom and Kwan gang who were accused of multiple rapes and molestations by hundreds of women were also raided but still only this monkey doing sasta Tamasha... where are the ring masters?”
The Income Tax Department on March 3 began raiding entities connected to Taapsee and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners in the production house Phantom Films including film producer Vikas Bahl.
Raids were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed were also covered.
Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.
Several political leaders and celebrities have reacted to the I-T raids, including Rahul Gandhi and the Shiv Sena.
Anurag and Taapsee are outspoken critics of the government and have lent their support to various causes, including the ongoing farmer protests against the three farm laws.
