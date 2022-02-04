This man’s pregnant! Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh come together onscreen for ‘Mister Mummy’

A woman is the epitome of strength, confidence and empowerment. They say one of the toughest experiences to go through is that of delivering baby. So, what happens when a grumpy man gets pregnant with a baby?

Get ready for the roller coaster ride with none other than Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh as they get together on the silver screen for ‘Mister Mummy’. The comedy-drama which is sure to tickle your ribs with punch lines galore and comic timing like no other, revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts with a mad, ‘bumpy’ ride of comedy, drama, revelations and realisations.

‘Expect’ the unexpected from this ‘labour’ of love, ‘Mister Mummy’. Actor Rakesh Bedi will be seen playing father to Genelia in the film.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd production titled ‘Mister Mummy’. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali & Siva Ananth.

Genelia and Riteish dated for almost a decade and finally tied the knot in 2012. The two are doting parents to sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia, is best known for her films 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', 'Bommarillu', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' and 'Force'. It's been a long time since Genelia, the mother of two sons, appeared on the big screen in a lead role. However, she was last seen in a cameo in a Marathi film called 'Mauli' and featured in the Hindi film ‘It’s My Life’ alongside Harman Baweja, which released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Riteish has films like 'Plan A Plan B', 'Kakuda', and 'Visfot' lined up.

