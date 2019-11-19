This little girl in Amitabh Bachchan's hand grew up to become one of Bollywood's most gorgeous beauties

A fan of Amitabh Bachchan posted an old picture of him and wife Jaya Bachchan from the sets of a film with a bunch of star kids including Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Karisma Kapoor.
In the picture the main focus however, is this adorable baby girl in Big B’s arms.
In the black and white throwback picture, Amitabh is seen holding a child and the internet got curious as to who the child was.
The fan shared the picture on Twitter and asked, “Who are you holding @SrBachchan Ji?”
The veteran actor who is quite active on social media, decided to put the fan’s curiosity at rest. Amitabh revealed that this little girl in his hand grew up to become one of Bollywood's most gorgeous beauties. It is actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In the picture, Amitabh holds her in his arms, while Kareena looks distracted.
Jaya Bachchan can also be seen in the picture looking after a young boy, trying to help him.
Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan had shared another picture of himself and Bebo from the sets of ‘Pukar’. ‘Pukar’ featured Amitabh, Zeenat Aman, Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim.
In the picture, Big B ca be seen putting medication on Kareena’s wounded leg.
Amitabh wrote, “Guess who .. ? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of PUKAR shooting in Goa .. had come with Dad Randhir .. hurt her foot .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it !!”
Last week it seemed like Amitabh Bachchan was really missing the childhood of his grown-up kids Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. On Friday, Big B shared an emotional letter from Abhishek which he wrote as a kid many years ago and on Saturday the actor again shared Shweta and Abhishek's childhood picture.
Bachchan sir took to Twitter and shared an adorable monochrome picture of Shweta and Abhishek with the caption,"The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are .. Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime .. !!"
On the work front, Big B has shot for the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and will be seen in Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release in 2020.
