This little girl in Amitabh Bachchan's hand grew up to become one of Bollywood's most gorgeous beauties

A fan of Amitabh Bachchan posted an old picture of him and wife Jaya Bachchan from the sets of a film with a bunch of star kids including Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Karisma Kapoor.

In the picture the main focus however, is this adorable baby girl in Big B’s arms.

In the black and white throwback picture, Amitabh is seen holding a child and the internet got curious as to who the child was.

The fan shared the picture on Twitter and asked, “Who are you holding @SrBachchan Ji?”

The veteran actor who is quite active on social media, decided to put the fan’s curiosity at rest. Amitabh revealed that this little girl in his hand grew up to become one of Bollywood's most gorgeous beauties. It is actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the picture, Amitabh holds her in his arms, while Kareena looks distracted.

Jaya Bachchan can also be seen in the picture looking after a young boy, trying to help him.