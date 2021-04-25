'This isn’t essential': Netizens lash out at paparazzi for 'running after' Bollywood celebs amid COVID-19 crisis

While India is reeling under the pressure of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases, several Bollywood celebs are busy shooting for their upcoming projects or vacationing at exotic locations.
B-town stars are often spotted by the paparazzi around town despite the partial COVID-19 lockdown in the city.
Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were among the other celebs who were recently panned online for their 'ignorant and insensitive' behaviour.
Now, netizens have asked shutterbugs to stop chasing Bollywood celebrities amid the ongoing deadly second wave.
On Saturday, Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, who had headed to Goa for shooting the second schedule of their upcoming romantic thriller 'Ek Villain Returns', returned to Mumbai and were captured by the paparazzi at the airport.
After the videos and pictures went viral on social media, several users lashed out at camerapersons.
A user wrote: "Can they and you (paparazzo) just stop. Can they just be patient and not roam around and be in the comfort of their homes because they can easily be... they don’t have to worry about money can they just act like real heroes helping people around. Or is it just too much to ask for. People are dying, with each person a family is dying, not getting treated not having oxygen, some not having jobs, some trying to reach back to there hometown in any possible way. Can these Bollywood people just stop."
Another commented: "Photographers at the airport should be stopped. What categories do they some into??? Essential or Emergency. Nuisance, what is meme police busy doing?"
"Stay safe be safe. This isn’t essential," wrote a user.
Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health bulletin on Saturday evening.
With over 65,000 new cases, the total active cases in the state reached 6,94,480. As many as 63,928 people have died in the state so far as Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the pandemic.
The total caseload in the state has reached 42,28,836, while a total of 34,68,610 patients have recovered from the disease so far.