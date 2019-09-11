This is why Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty want to meet 'Dream Girl' Pooja

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to leave you in splits with his avatar of a lady, 'Pooja', in 'Dream Girl', gets joined by new callers, who seem to be in awe of the ace actor.

Ayushmann, who will be seen pretending as a seductive telecaller Pooja in the movie, shared a video on his Twitter handle presenting veteran actor Sanjay Dutt in conversation with her.

In the 40 seconds clip, Sanjay pulls off a hilarious role-play as he pretends to be talking to Pooja over the phone. He asks her out on a date on 13th September which is the release date of the film.

"Thank you so much Sanju sir! Aaj raat Pooja ko neend nahi aayegi," the National Award winner captioned the hilarious video.