This is what Kartik Aaryan told Varun Dhawan about working with rumoured ex-GF Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No 1' co-star, Varun Dhawan has revealed the warning Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan gave to him about working with the actress.
Varun and Sara appeared on Sony TV's 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotions of their upcoming release and the promo of the episode was shared on social media.
In the promo, Varun is heard saying, "Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha."
When Sara asks what did they say, the actor replies, "Ki bachke rehna."
The duo, who has been winning hearts for their camaraderie, were also seen joking about Khan's relationship status
Check out the promo here:
On Tuesday, Sara had treated her fans with new alluring pictures of her with co-star Varun Dhawan.
Dressed in white-bridal attire with a veil, Sara looked a vision to behold in the recent pictures she shared on Instagram with her co-star Varun from their upcoming movie.
In the post, the 'Kedarnath' actress can be seen donning the bridal dress with a minimal makeup look and crystal accessories. In one of the pictures, she is also captured kissing Varun Dhawan in a church, who is also dressed in white groom attire.
With the images, Sara used three doves of peace emoticons in the caption.
Sara and Varun's much-anticipated 'Coolie No. 1', which is a remake of the hit 1995 film of the same name, is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.