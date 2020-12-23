This is what Kartik Aaryan told Varun Dhawan about working with rumoured ex-GF Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's 'Coolie No 1' co-star, Varun Dhawan has revealed the warning Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan gave to him about working with the actress.

Varun and Sara appeared on Sony TV's 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for the promotions of their upcoming release and the promo of the episode was shared on social media.

In the promo, Varun is heard saying, "Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha."

When Sara asks what did they say, the actor replies, "Ki bachke rehna."

The duo, who has been winning hearts for their camaraderie, were also seen joking about Khan's relationship status

Check out the promo here: