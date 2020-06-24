Why is Arjun Kapoor trending on Twitter - Chetan Bhagat's old tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Half Girlfriend' resurfaces

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai has sent shock waves across the Indian film industry. It has also sparked a conversation about nepotism and the cruel nature of Bollywood, particularly tough on outsiders. On Wednesday, author Chetan Bhagat's old tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput playing the main lead in 'Half Girlfriend' resurfaced on Twitter and netizens trolled Arjun Kapoor for bagging the film 'because of nepotism'.

Mohit Suri's 2017 love story 'Half Girlfriend', which is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, featured Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. However, earlier reports suggested that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in to play the main lead. Author Chetan Bhagat had even made an official announcement on Twitter on November 7, 2015, that read: "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16."