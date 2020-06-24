Why is Arjun Kapoor trending on Twitter - Chetan Bhagat's old tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Half Girlfriend' resurfaces

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai has sent shock waves across the Indian film industry. It has also sparked a conversation about nepotism and the cruel nature of Bollywood, particularly tough on outsiders. On Wednesday, author Chetan Bhagat's old tweet about Sushant Singh Rajput playing the main lead in 'Half Girlfriend' resurfaced on Twitter and netizens trolled Arjun Kapoor for bagging the film 'because of nepotism'.
Mohit Suri's 2017 love story 'Half Girlfriend', which is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name, featured Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. However, earlier reports suggested that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in to play the main lead. Author Chetan Bhagat had even made an official announcement on Twitter on November 7, 2015, that read: "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16."
The old tweet is currently going viral on the micro-blogging app. Sharing the picture of Chetan Bhagat's post, a user wrote, "Arjun Kapoor did this movie finally because of Nepotism."
A user wrote, "Black small squareHalf Girlfriend Movie Was Given to Sushant Singh Rajput Replaced by Arjun Kapoor. Fitoor Movie Also Given to SSR But Later Replace by Aditya Roy Kapoor. Aditya Chopra Promised to Cast SSR in Befikre Later Replaced by Ranveer Singh."
"Sushant was a talented star and he had proved that he was better than many of the nepo kids," read a comment.
Here are the tweets:
Recently, Chetan Bhagat mourned the demise of the 'Kai po Che' actor and wrote, "Sushant, you were a friend and inspiration. You were my favorite. I used to give your example everywhere. I still can't believe this. This should not have happened. Love you always, rest in peace."
