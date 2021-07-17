'This is just a trailer': Tahira Kashyap shares hilarious WhatsApp chats with her kids Virajveer and Varushka

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap recently shared screenshots of the WhatsApp messages she gets from her kids Virajveer and Varushka when she is at work.

Tahira posted the chats on Instagram and revealed that she gets frantic messages from them despite asking them to text her 'only if urgent.'

The first screenshot featured continuous texts saying 'please' and she wrote in her caption, "This is just a trailer to the messages I keep getting from my 2 lovable monsters when I am at work! This after I tell them message me only if urgent! And the urgency continues throughout the day."

"There are more 'urgent' gifs," she wrote along with the screenshot of chat that had puppy and cat gifs saying 'pretty please'.

Tahira's another post read, "If the gifs aren’t enough then there are these voice notes." She then shared a selfie along with the caption, "Story of my life."

Have a look at the chats here: