'This is intellectual theft': Deepika's jeans ad accused of plagiarism by 'Yeh Ballet' filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was recently appointed as the global brand ambassador of apparel mogul Levi's.
The leggy lass took to Instagram and shared the catchy commercial for its latest campaign which celebrates women.
The commercial, titled 'When you take a step, we all move', shows Padukone in a never seen before avatar grooving to Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup's popular track 'Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache.'
However, the ad which went viral in no time was called out by 'Yeh Ballet' filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala accusing its makers of plagiarism.
Sooni took to Instagram and wrote, "A couple days ago someone brought this @levis_in ad to my attention," Sooni wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, attaching screenshots from her film and the advertisement. "I was shocked to see our Yeh Ballet dance studio set in this ad, because it was conceptualized & created out of a derelict space by @shalzoid (our PD) from scratch and dismantled after our shoot. Basically @nadiaeye (the director of this ad) saw Yeh Ballet and decided to plagiarize our set down to the very last detail (swipe for screenshot). Would Levi’s and the director ever think of doing that in the west without permission / acknowledgment, and passing it off as their own creative work? This is not homage this is intellectual theft! It’s SO unfair to our wonderful production designer @shalzoid to have her work ripped off like that."
"Copycat culture in India needs to be called out and cancelled. You would think a foreign production company and director would know better. Are you so creatively bankrupt? What were you thinking? @levis_in @nadiaeye @offroadfilms @rupinsuchak @newland.tv," she added.
Levi's ad production designer, Rupin Suchak didn't shy away from admitting that the two commercials did share similarities. When a user commented "That's exactly like the studio in the film Yeh Ballet, did you guys shoot there?” Rupin replied, "Yes we did :) in fact that’s what our director wanted so we had to recreate that.”
'Yeh Ballet' is a 2020 Netflix Original Film starring Achintya Bose and Manish Chauhan. The film's narrative revolves around two gifted but underprivileged Mumbai teens who dream of dancing the ballet, facing bigotry and disapproval of their families and the society.
