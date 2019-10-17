This is how Saifeena celebrated 7th wedding anniversary

Bollywood's star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with family members.
The couple celebrated their anniversary on Wednesday. Present were their son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif's sister Soha along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and other family members and friends.
Karisma took to Instagram to share pictures from the evening.
Kareena looks beautiful in a tank top while Saif wears a dark shirt, as they strike poses for a happy photo-op.
"Happy anniversary to my rocks! Love you both," Karisma captioned the image.
Another photograph doing the rounds on social media shows Taimur clinging onto Saif as his mom and dad are just about to cut their anniversary cake.
Saif, who was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh, tied the knot with Kareena in 2012 after a five-year courtship.
On the professional front, Saif's new film "Laal Kaptaan" releases this week.
