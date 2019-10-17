This is how Saifeena celebrated 7th wedding anniversary

Bollywood's star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with family members.

The couple celebrated their anniversary on Wednesday. Present were their son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif's sister Soha along with her husband Kunal Kemmu, and other family members and friends.

Karisma took to Instagram to share pictures from the evening.

Kareena looks beautiful in a tank top while Saif wears a dark shirt, as they strike poses for a happy photo-op.

"Happy anniversary to my rocks! Love you both," Karisma captioned the image.