‘This is how PR team works’: Why Sonu Sood is being called out over an excel sheet

About a month ago, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who became a real-life hero during the COVID-19 lockdown, was labelled as the ‘biggest scam of 2020’ by a section of netizens, after a Twitter user claimed that the tweets of people asking the actor for help went ‘missing’.

Now, Sonu has been called out for helping a Twitter user who didn’t even tag him on the microblogging platform.

It all began when a user named Snehal Misal took to Twitter and wrote, “Hi Sonu Sir My son is affected with pulmonary stenosis where his body can't take 100% of oxygen his oxygen level drops to 30% Pedeatric cardiologist has suggested for open heart surgery as early as possible so please kindly help out us in this critical situation.”