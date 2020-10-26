‘This is how PR team works’: Why Sonu Sood is being called out over an excel sheet

About a month ago, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who became a real-life hero during the COVID-19 lockdown, was labelled as the ‘biggest scam of 2020’ by a section of netizens, after a Twitter user claimed that the tweets of people asking the actor for help went ‘missing’.
Now, Sonu has been called out for helping a Twitter user who didn’t even tag him on the microblogging platform.
It all began when a user named Snehal Misal took to Twitter and wrote, “Hi Sonu Sir My son is affected with pulmonary stenosis where his body can't take 100% of oxygen his oxygen level drops to 30% Pedeatric cardiologist has suggested for open heart surgery as early as possible so please kindly help out us in this critical situation.”
Sonu quote-tweeted it and commented by stating, “Tomorrow your son will be admitted to SRCC Hospital Mumbai. Surgery will be scheduled this week.”
Besides the ‘no tagging’ part, scores of netizens pointed out that the account was created in October, and the user had only 2-3 followers.
Defending his actions, the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared excel sheets and receipts of him helping the user and wrote, “That’s the best part brother. I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand. Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him. Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers.”
This also didn’t sit in his favour when many pointed out that the excel sheet shows him helping Snehal Misal in September.
The reel villain became a national hero after he took upon the task to transport scores of migrants back home, who were stuck in Mumbai amid the lockdown.
In no time, Sood became a household name as he transitioned from helping migrants, to airlifting students stuck abroad, providing jobs to unemployed youth, and arranging medical aid to the needy.
The actor’s Twitter handle played an active role given the initial communication took place on the microblogging platform.
Sood made headlines every time he replied to a random user and said that help will reach through his team. Many even speculated it to be a publicity stunt for him to enter politics in the near future.