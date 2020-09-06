This is how Kartik Aaryan is 'waiting for vaccine' to combat COVID-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's has again won the hearts of netizens with his latest quirky post on social media as he posed with a cute kitten.

The 29-year-old actor took to Twitter to post a photograph where he is seen sitting next to a cute kitten.

Sported in a pink hoodie and ripped jeans, 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor gave a candid shot and in the caption, he wrote: "Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine", adding a hashtag of 'social distancing' as the country is fighting against COVID-19.