‘This heart is now only yours’: Shreya Ghoshal pens a heartfelt note for baby boy Devyaan

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Monday to share another glimpse of her newborn son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya posted the image on Instagram where she can be seen holding her son in her arms and staring at him

The songstress wrote a heartfelt note alongside the picture stating, "You are always in my arms but I still can’t get enough of you. This heart is now only yours, now and forever. How you simply came in my life and redefined the meaning of love for me My little baby #Devyaan, Momma loves you."