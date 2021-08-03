‘This heart is now only yours’: Shreya Ghoshal pens a heartfelt note for baby boy Devyaan

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Monday to share another glimpse of her newborn son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.
Shreya posted the image on Instagram where she can be seen holding her son in her arms and staring at him
The songstress wrote a heartfelt note alongside the picture stating, "You are always in my arms but I still can’t get enough of you. This heart is now only yours, now and forever. How you simply came in my life and redefined the meaning of love for me My little baby #Devyaan, Momma loves you."
On May 22, Shreya had shared the news of her son's birth via an Instagram post. The singer wrote: "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."
The singer tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low-key affair in February 2015.
Shreya Ghoshal has completed 19 years in Bollywood. At the age of 16, Shreya was spotted by the mother of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma" where she emerged a winner. Following this, she made her playback singing debut with the film Devdas in 2002.
Shreya rose to prominence with "Dola re dola" and "Bairi piya" for "Devdas" and went on to deliver award-winning hits like "Yeh ishq haaye" in "Jab We Met","Jaadu hai nasha hai" in "Jism", "Barso re" in "Guru", "Teri ore" in "Singh Is Kinng", "Deewani mastani" in "Bajirao Mastani", and "Ghoomar" in "Padmaavat" among numerous other songs.
She recently made her digital debut in "The Family Man", as lead singer with "Kiske liye tu marega" and "Dega jaan".
