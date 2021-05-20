‘This girl has my heart’: Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Samantha Akkineni in ‘The Family Man 2’ trailer

The second season of the popular web series "The Family Man" will premiere on June 4. The trailer of the series released on social media on Wednesday.
South actress Samantha Akkineni marks her digital debut as antagonist of the show.
While scores of B-town celebs praised the makers for its power-packed trailer, Kangana Ranaut was all praises for Samantha Akkineni.
Kangana Ranaut shared her response to the trailer on her Instagram stories. She captured a screenshot from the trailer where Samantha’s character is saying, “I will kill them all.”
Kangana seemed to really be impressed by Samantha’s performance and she wrote on the post, “This girl has my heart.”
Meanwhile, Kangana herself will be reaching out to the Southern film market in a massive way with the release of her upcoming film “Thalaivi” in multiple languages including Tamil and Telugu.
The two-minute-forty-nine-second trailer features Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. It showcases Tiwari as he is pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.
The nine-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle-class family man and a world-class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.
The stellar ensemble cast also includes Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.
The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.