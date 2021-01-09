This Bengaluru-based filmmaker has been camping outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to pitch his film 'Project X'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after a two-year sabbatical from the film arena.

While the news of him resuming work in 2021 has garnered love from fans across the globe, a Bengaluru-based freelance filmmaker, Jayanth Seege, has been camping outside Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat to pitch his film.

According to reports, Seege has made multiple attempts to seek an appointment with the actor and continues to do so, until he can finally meet Khan.

In an interaction with Humans of Bombay, Seege said, "In August, when I came across Shah Rukh Khan's interview where he said that he hadn't signed any new movies since Zero, I literally went bonkers. I was like, 'What if I get SRK to act in my movie?' So, I created a movie poster overnight and tweeted it, tagging SRK."

After his attempt didn’t show a fruitful response, Seege flew to Mumbai in December 2020 and has been standing outside Mannat since then.

He said, "I come to Mannat at sunrise and stand here till midnight. Even the guards know me very well now–we chit chat everyday! I’d tell them about how I’m a struggling filmmaker, toh ladki toh milne wali hai nahi, at least SRK se ek baar mila do!"

"Eventually, I realised I had to do something atrociously magnanimous like he does in his movies, and here I am. And I’m going to stay put until he signs my movie– after all, ‘Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainath usse tumse milane ki koshish me lag jaati hai'," added Seege.

Calling his untitled film “Project X”, Jayant shared his Instagram story on Twitter and wrote, "Friends: New year plans? Me: I am pitching my script to @iamsrk. How? #SRK #PROJECTX #MakeItCount."