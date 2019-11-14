This Aamir Khan song can help woman lost in Kerala 20 years ago to locate her house in Mumbai

Ever thought that Bollywood song will help someone to find a home after 2 long decades! Maria from Kerala found her original house after watching Aamir Khan's song from the movie 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'.
According to The News Minute's report, 20 years ago, Maria had reached Kattappana in Idukki, looking lost and upset. Autorickshaw drivers who saw the girl standing clueless at the bus stop all day took her to the police station. She’s a deaf person with speech disability and couldn’t tell them the name of the place from where she came. She also didn’t know the language. But she wrote down her name as Amina, and conveyed that she has five siblings.
When Maria saw the music track, she told her husband Rodymon in sign language that this was the place they’d been looking for, a park somewhere in Mumbai.
Rodymon immediately got in touch with the director of the film, Mansoor Khan, to know the location of the song. “I met him in Ooty last week. He said the location was Fantasy Land Amusement Park in Mumbai. But Maria’s home is an hour or more away from that park. She says there is an Indian flag on a heart-shaped base in her colony. There are rows of houses and stone-laid roads between them, through which autorickshaws and bikes pass. There is also a railway track near it. We are now trying to locate the colony based on these landmarks. But we’ll need help. I don’t know any language other than Malayalam.”
Maria got married in 2003 to Rodymon. He called her Maria. The couple have six children now – five boys and a girl.
