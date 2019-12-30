Third wheel for life: Alia Bhatt shares pic of Ayan Mukerji from her baecation with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Saturday as they jetted off to their New Year baecation to an undisclosed location. 'Gully Boy' actress couldn't hide her excitement at the aiport and was all smiles in the pictures.
The lovebirds have been making headlines the last couple of weeks for attending Bollywood bashes together. Whether it's Kareena Kapoor Khan's Xmas bash or the annual Kapoor family's Christmas brunch, Ranbir and Alia attended it all hand-in-hand. The duo will ring in 2020 together as they enjoy a foreign trip.
However, the lovebirds are not all by themselves. Ranbir Kapoor's bestfriend, Ayan Mukerji is also vacationing with the couple. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a story of Ayan Mukerji, her BFF and wrote, "My sunshine is here."
On the work front, the BFF trio Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are working on their sci-fi triology, 'Brahmastra'. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in May 2020.
