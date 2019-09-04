Things I grew up with were sold off: Tiger Shroff on how Boom’s failure affected their financial condition

Tiger Shroff has become one of the biggest action stars in the country. The actor, who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2, is gearing up for the release of his high octane action packed film, War. In the upcoming edition of the GQ India, the actor spoke at length about growing up under the shadow of his star father Jackie Shroff and how his career has shaped in the industry.

Talking about being 11 years old and how the financial condition of his family went for a toss, Tiger Shroff revealed his mom Ayesha Shroff’s first production Boom really took toll on his family. Boom starred Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif and it leaked online even before the release. The film was a huge flop at the box office. Speaking to GQ India, he revealed, “I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life.”