'Thighs Maniac, Porn Lover': Ram Gopal Varma announces 6-hour biopic 'RAMU' with very bizarre additions

Controversy’s favourite child and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has blessed 2020 with a 3-part biopic based on his life.
Varma took to Twitter and made the announcement with a well-worded poster on his film titled ‘RAMU – A biopic of Ram Gopal Varma’.
The title is made by using the words – Intelligent, bold weird devil, idiot, thighs maniac, genius, eccentric, porn lover, peculiar, womaniser, social radical, psycho, immoral, philosopher, mad, drunkard and gutsy.
Varma took to Twitter and shared some details around the three films, each at a length of two hours.
“BOMMAKU CREATIONS production house is all set to produce a 3 part biopic film on my life ..it will be very very controversial. The film is being written and supervised by me and directed by debutant Dorasai Teja. Shoot starts in September.”
“In PART 1 a new actor is playing me when I was 20 years old. A different actor will be playing in PART 2 and I will be playing Myself in part 3 PART 1 is “RAMU”. Apart from my college days, first love and gang fights in Vijaywada, it will be about how I cunningly manipulated and made SHIVA. PART 2 is “RAM GOPAL VARMA”. It will be about my life in Mumbai with Girls, Gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan. PART 3 is “RGV”—The Intelligent idiot It will be about my failures and my radical thoughts on God, Sex and Society,” added Varma.
Varma’s recent controversy involved a poster he dropped stating an upcoming film on journalist Arnab Goswami.
Besides that he also unveiled the posters for a lesbian crime action drama titled ‘DANGEROUS’ starring Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)