'They're innocent': Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's father breaks silence after arrest in drugs case

Advocate Aslam Merchant, father of Aryan Khan's close friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt, has said that his son and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son are 'innocent'.

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchantt were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse after the agency busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. A day ago, a Mumbai court ordered Aryan Khan and others to be remanded in NCB's custody until October 7.

In a statement to Times Now, advocate Aslam Merchant said that the allegations are 'baseless'. Aslam added that it is premature to state anything right now as the case is still under investigation.

"The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scotfree. They are innocent," he said.

He told the channel that Aryan and Arbaaz didn't enter the ship and were just guests. Addressing reports which claim that the NCB found 'incriminating' chats on their phones, he said, "There is absolutely no WhatsApp chats related to drugs. They were not even prepared. It was just a last-minute discussion of going to the ship. They were invitees. They just decided out of the blue. He has breakfast with me and was supposed to have dinner with me."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and his family has not commented on Aryan Khan's case yet.

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant was produced before the court after their one-day remand granted on Sunday ended.



After several hours of arguments between the NCB lawyers and the advocates of the three accused, the court rejected the latter's plea for bail and sent the three to the agency's custody for another 3 days.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Who is Arbaaz Seth Merchantt?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:18 PM IST